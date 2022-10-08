Electricity users with multiple connections face the heat under revised tariff

Under the new rules, one connection will be transferred to LT-1D category in cases where same owner has more than four meters

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 07:57 IST

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan says the authorities should simplify the procedure for consumers having multiple connections.. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Even before the consumers could feel the full impact of the new electricity tariff revision that came into effect on September 10, a section of residents having multiple connections is aggrieved as the electricity bill of one of the service connections was converted to the newly introduced LT-1D. The tariff for this category has been fixed at ₹8 a unit. 

S. Rangan of Velachery, who has four electricity connections, got a bill for ₹1,600 (calculated based on a portion of the new tariff) for using 300 units bi-monthly for one of the four service connections which has been brought under the LT-1D category under the new tariff. He used to pay ₹250 bi-monthly for the electricity connection. 

Although he has transferred the ownership of three dwelling units to his sons, he did not transfer the electricity connections to their names. Tangedco officials said this led to the higher bill. 

A senior official of Tangedco said under the new rules, on the premises where there are four or more connections, one will be brought under the LT-1D.

If the owner has four connections in his name and is able to show there are four dwelling units (four kitchens), the electricity connections need not be shifted to LT-1D. But in the case of one owner having five electricity connections, then one of the connections would be shifted to LT-1D, the official said. 

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan wanted the electricity authorities to take steps to simplify the procedure for those consumers having multiple connections to help consumers of individual houses from not being burdened with heavy electricity charges. 

