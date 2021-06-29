Electricity Minister reviews maintenance work done in Chennai

Proper upkeep: Tangedco workers doing maintenance work in West Mambalam on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 23:13 IST

The drive was undertaken to address complaints of sudden power failures

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji held a review meeting with officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Tuesday to take stock of the maintenance work completed within 10 days to prevent sudden power failures.

Residents have been complaining of recurring power cuts in various places.

In a press release, the Electricity Minister said the residents were found to be facing power cuts because of the failure of the previous regime to carry out regular maintenance work for more than nine months. Based on the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tangedco took up a massive maintenance operation all over the city between June 19 and 28 to rectify the problems.

Advertising

Advertising

Equipment replaced

During the 10-day period, a total of 4,162 switches were replaced, 1,327 damaged pillar boxes were removed and new ones installed, 1,223 new insulators were placed and 20,767 tree branches, affecting overhead electricity cable and distribution transformers, were cleared. Thanking senior officials and workers for executing the task, he said several developments needed to be initiated in the future.

The Minister also said the ‘Minnagam’ service call centre, inaugurated by Mr. Stalin, had received a total of 40,500 complaints, of which 31,000 had been rectified. The remaining complaints would be addressed within two days, he added.

Citing the huge loss of ₹1.5 lakh crore sustained by Tangedco due to administrative reasons during the past 10 years, Mr. Balaji said ₹15,000 crore was being spent for interest alone every year. He said steps were being taken to reduce the interest amount to ₹13,000 crore.

He alleged that the AIADMK-led government had failed to commission any power project in the past 10 years and this had resulted in the State’s electricity generation reducing drastically, compared to the Central generating capacity.