Electricity Minister inspects construction site of thermal power projects in Ennore

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 01:11 IST

Surprise visit comes in the backdrop of complaints of pollution due to the work

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji made a surprise visit to the two thermal power projects being executed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The visit to the North Chennai Stage 3 and Ennore SEZ, which are under construction, comes in the backdrop of environmental activists crying hoarse about damage caused to Kosasthalaiyar river due to the construction activities carried out at the plants.

While sources in Tangedco did not connect the visit to the protests, Mr. Senthilbalaji inspected the construction site of the bridges, which would bring coal from Kamarajar Port to the North Chennai and the Ennore SEZ power plants.

He interacted with officials working on the alignment plan for the coal conveyor belt facility. He was accompanied by Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni, and directed the officials to complete the project on time.

Earlier, environmental activists had called upon the State government and the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to stop all construction in the Ennore Creek for the thermal power stations.

In a press meet held last week, environmental activists Prof. Janakarajan, T.M. Krishna and G. Sundararajan, of Poovulagin Nanbargal, cautioned the State government that the liabilities arising out of the actions of Tangedco would result in a substantial burden for the exchequer.

The activists, who have initiated the Save Ennore Creek campaign, also released a booklet, titled Illegal Immunity - Tangedco’s Violations in Ennore Creek, documenting the various industrial activities, including coal yards, petroleum terminals, power plants and ash ponds, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,500 acres of water spread and the livelihood of the local fisherfolk. More than 1,000 acres of land in the Kosasthalaiyar basin had been choked with coal ash, the report alleged.