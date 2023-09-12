ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Minister chairs meeting on monsoon preparation

September 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Asks Tangedco top brass to form special teams for taking measures ahead of the onset of monsoon; priority should be to restore power supply to hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of Tangedco for taking measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.

In the meeting, he instructed senior officials to form special teams during heavy rain and directed them to prioritise restoration of power supply to hospitals in case of disruptions.

He took feedback from senior officials about the places prone to flooding and directed them to take steps to keep maintenance vehicles and adequate stock of electrical material ready. The officials were directed to rent excavators in advance for draining out water.

Mr. Thennarasu advised electricity officials to take immediate steps in the case of complaints received on “Minnagam” helpline and wanted uninterrupted power supply to be maintained in all localities.

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni was present.

