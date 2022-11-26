Electricity Minister announces special camps for linking Aadhaar with consumer numbers throughout Tamil Nadu

November 26, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Tangedco has proposed to organise special enrolment camps for linking Aadhaar numbers with consumer details throughout the State.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said special camps would be held on all days, except holidays, in 2,811 section offices of the electricity department from November 28 to December 31. The linking of Aadhaar with consumer numbers was made mandatory by the Central government for the consumer categories comprising domestic, huts, handlooms, powerlooms and agriculture.

In a press release the Minister said consumers would not face any hardship till December 31 while paying bills online or offline, even if they do not link their Aadhaar with consumer details.