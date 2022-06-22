Electricity employees’ union organises protest walk

The members of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (TNEBEU) organised a protest walk on Langs Garden Road of Pudupet on Tuesday to demand that the State government sign the tripartite agreement as mandated in the Government Order announced for restructuring the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in November 1, 2010.

The members of the electricity union wanted the State government to immediately convene and sign the tripartite agreement with the restructured electricity department of Tangedco and Tantransco and various employees unions. Though the tripartite agreement was to have been signed after the successful restructuring of the electricity board it has not been carried out.