Electricity Department to make huge savings by purchasing 1,000 MW at ₹2.61 per unit, says Minister Senthilbalaji

April 12, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Electricity Department has signed a contract for purchasing power of 1,000 mega watt (MW) for ₹2.61 per unit against the power purchase agreement signed at ₹7.70 per unit for 25 years by the previous regime, said V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Presenting the energy demand in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the agreement to purchase power at such a low cost would help save hundreds of crores and bring down the loss to Tangedco.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was responding to the AIADMK MLAs Natham R. Viswanathan and R. Sekar who praised former Chief Ministers Jayalalitha and Edappadi K. Palaniswami for rescuing the State from power shortage faced during 2006-11.

The State under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a big achievement by providing free power to 1.50 lakh farmers within two years and proposed to give 50,000 agricultural power connections in the financial year 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electricity Ministersaid the department was confident of providing round-the-clock power supply for the coming summer months for which several infrastructure works had been completed.

Rebutting Mr. Sekar’s charge that power generation in the State was not increasing, he said the five power projects comprising North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III, Ennore SEZ TPS, Ennore TPS Expansion, Udangudi and Uppur TPS, should have been commissioned by 2018-19 but were delayed. However, after Mr. Stalin took over, the work on these thermal projects were being speeded up and would be completed in the next two years.

On the infrastructure front, he said two 400 kilo volt (KV) substations at Pulianthope and Ottapidaram and a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) of 230/110 KV at Erode had been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23. As on April 1, the transmission network had been developed for 18 substations of 400 KV, 114 substations of 230 KV, 941 substations of 110 KV. This year it had been proposed to commission 72 new substations.

The new electricity tariff, subsidy and various financial saving measures, would minimise revenue loss ₹7,825 crore in the financial year 2022-23 against the loss of ₹13,407 crore in 2020-21.