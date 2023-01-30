Electricity consumers face delay in replacement of meters in the city

January 30, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Chennai

A section of residents in the city claim they are being forced to pay higher electricity charges because of the ‘shortage’ of digital meters. Several residents in the south and western parts of the city whose meters have gone blank and have sought new digital meters have been put on wait for more than a month, as there is shortage of meters.

The delay in installing the digital meters are forcing consumers to pay more though even they would have consumed less electricity during that period. As per the rules of Tangedco if meters are not working, consumers would have to pay the highest electricity charges they remitted during the one-year payment bi-monthly cycle.

Raghu, who is a tenant in an apartment at Adyar, said his meter had gone blank in November and he had to wait for more than two months to get a new meter. The new meter was installed only after it was taken to the notice of the senior electricity officials, by which time he had already paid a high amount for one billing cycle.

R. Ramesh, a resident of Choolaimedu, whose electricity meter has also stopped working for more than a month, says he is also waiting for a new meter. He was charged for 900 units and was told by local officials that there was a shortage of meters.

However, a senior official denied there was any shortage of meters except in the Avadi locality, as they have been procured and distributed to the local offices by the first week of January this year. He said the digital meters were procured based on the requests made by local officials for replacing the non-functional meters. This was due to Tangedco’s plans to go for smart meters based on the success of the pilot project carried out in T. Nagar.

The smart meters would do away with the need for assessors and the electricity readings would automatically be uploaded in the system and sent to the consumers.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan, while welcoming Tangedco’s decision to go for smart meters, said residents had to wait longer for digital meters and the calculation policy was also regressive that they were forced to pay higher electricity charges for no fault of theirs.