Electricity cables removed

Tangedco has replaced ttemporary overhead electricity cables hanging over an open land on Fifth Street in V.V. Nagar Extension in Kolathur, with permanent underground cables.

The prompt action by Tangedco officials follows a report in The Hindu Downtown on July 26, drawing attention to the danger associated with the situation.

Residents had made many representations to Tangedco officials but no action was taken. “We thank The Hindu Downtown as after the issue was highlighted in its pages, the problem was addressed,” says S. Venugopal, a long-time resident and an advocate of the Madras High Court.

On July 27, a team of Tangedco officials came to the area enquiring about the issue with residents. Senior Tangedco officials directed their staff to remove the temporary electricity cables.

In the next few hours, new underground cables were laid and power was restored in a consumer’s house.