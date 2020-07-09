Electricity bills: High Court reserves orders

The Madras High Court on Monday reserved orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which termed as “unjust and arbitrary” the method adopted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to calculate power consumption charges during the lockdown period when meter readings could not be noted down.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha deferred their verdict after observing that the litigant had not challenged the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code of 2004, as per which the electricity charges had been calculated. Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian said the calculation was strictly as per the Code. M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK) had filed the PIL petition, claiming that consumers had to pay 12% to 50% more than the usual charges due to the methodology adopted by Tangedco to calculate power charges. His counsel Kabilan Manoharan said the Tangedco personnel generally note down meter readings of domestic consumers once in two months.

Since the readings could not be noted down after a nationwide lockdown from March 25, the consumers were asked to pay the same amount which they had paid during the previous billing cycle. After the relaxation of the lockdown, actual readings were noted down from individual households for the next billing cycle.

Subsequent to recording of the readings, the number of units of power that had been consumed were divided equally for two billing cycles and the consumers were asked to remit the necessary charges. Such equal division of units had led to many consumers falling under higher slabs (in which every unit power costed more) during both billing cycles, he said.

The petitioner insisted that the Tangedco should have let the consumers fall under a lower slab for one billing cycle and a higher slab for the next billing cycle. Opposing his plea, the Tangedco told the court that adopting the formula suggested by the litigant might turn out to be beneficial for one section of consumers and not so for others.

Stating that power charges could not be calculated by applying different formulae for every individual consumer especially when there were around 1.5 crore Low Tension consumers in the State, the AAG said Tangedco had followed the provisions of the 2004 Code only after obtaining the approval of Tamil Nadu Electricity Commission.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the poor who consume less than 100 units bi-monthly would not be affected at all in any way since the State government provides 100% subsidy to them. Similarly, those who consume over 500 units bi-monthly too had no issues to complain about. Litigant’s grievance was only with respect to those who consume between 200 to 500 units.