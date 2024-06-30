Electrician electrocuted at a building site near Mylapore

A 41-year-old electrician was killed in a construction site in MRC Nagar on June 29. The Foreshore Estate police have filed a case and investigating.

Police said G. Mageshwaran, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, was an electrical contractor. Mageshwaran was engaged in electrical works in a construction site located at Thandavarayan Street of Satyadev Avenue in MRC Nagar. At around 4.30 p.m. he was installing electrical wires on the wall using an electrical equipment while standing on an aluminum ladder when he got electrocuted. Immediately the workers in the site rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Foreshore police have filed a case and are investigating with the contractor of the site.

