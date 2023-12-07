Electrical Inspectorate issues advisory for preventing electrocution during monsoon

December 07, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate (TNEI) has announced the safety precautions to be followed by residents during the monsoon this year.

In a press release the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government has requested residents to avoid going near any snapped wire, pillar boxes and electric poles as also avoid walking in stagnating water near transformers or poles. It advises avoiding switching any electrical equipments with wet hands and protect the exposed wires with insulation tapes to avoid electrocution.

Among other safety measures, it has issued advisory to avoid securing domestic/ livestock animal to electrical poles or stray wires, hanging clothes and tying wire ropes to any electrical poles.

To minimise the risk of electrical fires or short circuits, TNEI directs avoiding overloading of electrical circuits by plugging in too many devices simultaneously.

In case of any electrical accidents the public are advised to call the helpline at 9498794987.

