HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electrical Inspectorate issues advisory for preventing electrocution during monsoon

December 07, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate (TNEI) has announced the safety precautions to be followed by residents during the monsoon this year. 

In a press release the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government has requested residents to avoid going near any snapped wire, pillar boxes and electric poles as also avoid walking in stagnating water near transformers or poles. It advises avoiding switching any electrical equipments with wet hands and protect the exposed wires with insulation tapes to avoid electrocution. 

Among other safety measures, it has issued advisory to avoid securing domestic/ livestock animal to electrical poles or stray wires, hanging clothes and tying wire ropes to any electrical poles. 

To minimise the risk of electrical fires or short circuits, TNEI directs avoiding overloading of electrical circuits by plugging in too many devices simultaneously. 

In case of any electrical accidents the public are advised to call the helpline at 9498794987.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.