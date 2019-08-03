Electric vehicles drive garbage collection in a municipality

“The future” chunters through the streets of Sembakkam Municipality. We are talking about battery-operated vehicles that are being used to collect garbage in the locality. There are 13 battery-operated vehicles that the Municipality has received under the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, says a Sembakkam Municipality official.

There are a few other localities in Chennai that have similarly received a few battery-operated vehicles for garbage collection.The Municipality collects garbage from 16, 585 households found within its limits, the official says.

The vehicles are said to be in use for the last five months, and are aimed at making garbage collection easier for conservancy workers. Earlier, the conservancy staff in Sembakkam Municipality would collect garbage using tricycles. The facility to charge the batteries of these vehicles has been established at the office of the Sembakkam Municipality, says the official.