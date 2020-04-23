Chennai

Electric vehicle donated to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) has donated an electric battery-operated vehicle to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to help move COVID-19 patients.

JITO Chennai chapter’s head Doulat Jain presented the vehicle to RGGGH Dean R. Jayanthi.

As part of their contributions towards the fight against COVID-19, the JITO members have already distributed 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment to the hospital recently.

