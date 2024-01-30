Electric buses will hit Chennai roads by the middle of this year

January 30, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

In a few months, commuters in the city can travel on electric buses. After years of planning, the tender has been floated by the Transport Department, and the response is good. The Institute of Road Transport (IRT) is the nodal agency for procuring the 100 e-buses with funding from the German lending agency Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). The agreement for the project was signed more than three years ago. But the project was delayed for various reasons.

A senior official said the bids were called on January 11 for 100 buses — 12 metres long, low-floored and air-conditioned — for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The tender is also for the operation and maintenance of these buses.

Charging stations

The project cost is put at ₹170 crore. Running these buses means installing charging points and making improvements to the bus depots. The first 50 buses will have to be delivered in 30 days from the date of approval of the prototype and the next 50 within two months. The IRT has installed charging stations at the Central depot on Pallavan Salai and the Adyar depot.

The specifications for the projects are stringent, officials say. The buses will have to comply with the Urban Bus Specifications and the Code of Practice for Bus Body Design and Approval. They must be suitable for 16-20 hours of operation daily. They must have a range of 250 kilometres, a peak carrying capacity of 70 passengers (35 seated and 37 standees), and a provision for passengers using wheelchairs, besides a warranty for a contract period of 15 years.

The manufacturer will have to have battery packs covered by a fire suppression system to prevent electrical fires, with two emergency exits. The e-buses will also have space for wheelchairs, handrails, and a ramp.

Manual for onboard facilities

An elaborate manual has been prepared for the on-board facilities. The bus will have On-Bus Intelligent Transport Systems for route-mapping through the Global Positioning System, the driver console with automatic bus-stop announcements and two-way voice communication, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, a public address system, a microphone mounted in the driver’s cabin, a display screen, and light emitting diode (LED) lights.

Each bus will have six cameras. The digital display board will show the routes in English, Tamil and Hindi, and there will hardware for generating data on driving patterns, over-speeding, and harsh-braking.

As for operation and maintenance, an IRT official says the contractor will have to deploy adequate and well-trained drivers and other operational workers at all times on 25 routes identified temporarily. The MTC will depute a conductor for each bus for collecting the revenue.

Officials say the contract has been designed in such a manner as to choose only those who have the capability to make electric buses. There are more than eight manufacturers in the city. The payment system will be followed and not the Gross Cost Contracting, which is being followed in various States.

25 routes identified

The IRT and the MTC have identified 25 tentative routes on which the electric buses will be operated from the Central depot and the Adyar bus depot. The Central depot will serve 17 routes: Broadway to J.J. Nagar East (7H); J.J. Nagar West (7M); Koyambedu (15); Vadapalani (15F); K.K. Nagar (17D); Guduvanchery (E18); Vandalur Zoo (21G); Tambaram West (A51); Poonamallee (54); Kundrathur (88K); Kelambakkam (102); Thiruporur (102X); Kovalam (109); Thiruvanmiyur (A1); and Thiruporur (221), besides the services from Anna Square to Pattabhiram (40A) and Avadi (40H). For the buses to be operated from the Adyar depot, the eight routes are Thiruvanmiyur to Perambur (29C), Tambaram (91), Guduvanchery (91V), Tambaram East (95); from Broadway to Kelambakkam (102); from Koyambedu to Kelambakkam (570); from T. Nagar to Thiruporur (19); and from Adyar to Tambaram West (99).

A senior official of the Transport Department says that once the tender closes by March, a technical evaluation will be done by the KfW and the bus supplier-cum-cooperator will be selected for readying a prototype. The e-buses will be certified road-worthy after the prototype is approved on the basis of trials.

All the processes will be completed by June and the buses will hit the roads by June-end, he says.

