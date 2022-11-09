Electric autorickshaws introduced from Alandur Metro station in Chennai

Electric autorickshaws will start plying from Alandur Metro Rail station from Thursday to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters.

The facility called “M Auto Pride” (Leggo) was inaugurated at the station on Wednesday by Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan. Passengers have an inaugural discount and will pay ₹12 a km for the ride.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), these autorickshaws will be made available at several other stations in the coming weeks. “These autos will ply for 4-5 km around the stations. Such initiatives should help passengers get to their residences easily after exiting the station,” an official said.