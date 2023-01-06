Electoral rolls for the 16 Assembly constituencies released

January 06, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Almost 57,437 petitions were received regarding the addition of names between November 9 and December 8 after the draft electoral rolls for the 16 Assembly constituencies was released.

Of this, 27,398 were men, 29,967 women and 72 others. In all, 54,347 names were added.

Regarding the removal of names, 65,459 forms were submitted at polling stations. After an inquiry by the Electoral Registration Officers, 64,527 names were removed. Of these, 372 voters are dead, 63,846 are permanent migrants and 309 names were repeated.

According to the final list, there are 8,82,277 voters in the 16 Assembly constituencies. The number of voters in the final revised list published now is 10,180 less than the number of voters in the draft voter list published on November 9. This number is 0.26% less than the number of voters on the draft electoral roll.