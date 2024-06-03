GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election officials prepare to count votes secured by candidates in Chennai and neighbouring districts

Published - June 03, 2024 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials are getting ready to count votes secured by the candidates in the seven parliamentary constituencies of Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday. Senior officials led by Chennai District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan oversaw the arrangements in three counting centres in the city on Monday.

The prominent candidates of recognised national and State political parties in the metropolitan area for this Lok Sabha elections include T.R.Baalu of DMK, Sasikanth Senthil of Congress, Dayanidhi Maran of DMK, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of DMK, Tamizhachi Thangapandian of DMK, Tamilisai Soundararajan of BJP, J.Jayavardhan of AIADMK and S.Jagatratchakan of DMK.

Chennai South (41) has recorded the largest number of candidates with four of recognised national and state political parties including Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Tamilisai Soundararajan, J.Jayavardhan and 11 candidates of registered political parties including S.Tamilchelvi of NTK.

 A total of 35 candidates are in the fray in Chennai North including Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, R.C. Paul Kanagaraj (BJP) and R.Manohar of AIADMK. Amudini of NTK is also in the fray. 

Chennai Central has 31 candidates including Dayanidhi Maran, B. Parthasarathy of DMDK and Vinoj of BJP. R.Karthikeyan of NTK is one of the prominent candidates among registered political parties.

As many as 31 candidates in Sriperumbudur including T.R.Baalu, G. Premkumar of AIADMK and V. Ravichandran of Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray. 

Prominent candidates of Tiruvallur (SC) include Sasikanth Senthil , K.Nallathambi of DMDK, V. Pon Balaganapathy of BJP and Jagadesh Chander. M of NTK.

A total of 11 candidates of Kancheepuram (SC) constituency including G.Selvam of DMK, E. Rajasekar of AIADMK, Santhosh Kumar of NTK and V.Jothi of PMK are in the fray. 

