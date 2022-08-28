Election Commissioner urges officials to enrol young voters

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey visits Ripon Buildings, advises officials to create awareness among youth and women about new electoral changes

Students who participated in SVEEP activities in Chennai and other districts received 51 awards from Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in Ripon Buildings on Saturday.

Speaking at the awards’ distribution ceremony, Mr. Pandey said the ECI has introduced many changes to help young voters. Pointing to the inclusion of names of young voters four times every year instead of once a year, he urged Chennai Corporation officials and other district officials to facilitate inclusion of names of young voters on the rolls.

“The day you are 17-years-old, you can immediately do advance booking for your electoral photo identity card. On your 18th birthday, it will be delivered at your residence. You will get the card with beautiful packaging at your home like your ATM card. I don’t want to miss out on any single youth voter. Our booth level officers are here. I have interacted with some of them. They will support you. Our election staff will support you,” said Mr.Pandey.

Officials have been directed to create awareness about new amendments pertaining to electoral aspects at the camp to be held on September 4 for linking the Aadhaar with the EPIC. Currently, around 7.9% of electors in Chennai have linked their Aadhaar with EPIC. On Friday, around 25,000 electors in Chennai linked their Aadhaar with the EPIC. A new EPIC card will be distributed to all electors shortly. Tendering process has started, officials said.