Election Commission of India announces revised schedule for special summary revision of photo electoral rolls

December 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India issued an official announcement regarding the revised schedule for the ‘special summary revision of photo electoral rolls’, with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2024.

In the existing schedule, the disposal of claims and objections was slated to conclude by December 26, 2023 (Tuesday). However, in the revised schedule, this was extended to January 12, 2024 (Friday).

The deadline for subsequent revision activities - checking of parameters and obtaining the Commission’s permission for final publication, along with the updating of the database and printing of supplements - was set for January 1, 2024 (Monday) which was moved to January 17, 2024 (Wednesday).

The final publication of the revised electoral rolls, initially scheduled for January 5, 2024 (Friday), has been rescheduled to January 22, 2024 (Monday).

