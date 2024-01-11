ADVERTISEMENT

Election cell formed by Greater Chennai Police ahead of Parliamentary poll

January 11, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An election cell headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) has been formed. It is functioning at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Vepery, to attend to works related to the 2024 Parliamentary election. In the cell, 50 police officers, including one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, two Assistant Commissioners of Police, and five Inspectors, have been deputed. Further, four zonal (east, west, north, and south) and 12 district election cells under the leadership of inspectors and sub-inspectors have been formed.

