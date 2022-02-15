Election bandobust: 4000 police personnel to be deployed in Avadi commissionerate limits

The commissionerate covers two corporations, four municipalities and three town panchayats

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said over 4000 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust during local bodies polls.

The commissioner of police said to ensure fair, transparent and smooth elections, bandobust schemes have been finalised and about 4000 police, including the strength of Avadi Police commissionerate, police personnel from other units of Tamilnadu Police, Home Guards, Ex-servicemen and non-police personnel such as NSS volunteers, have been mobilised for election duty.

Avadi Police Commissionerate covers two corporations– Greater Chennai and Avadi, four municipalities– Poonamallee, Thirunindravur, Thiruverkadu and Mangadu, and three town panchayats– Thirumazhisai, Naravarikuppam and Minjur. The election is being conducted in 226 wards in the commissionerate.