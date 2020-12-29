Elders falling prey to vishing calls

Every time her landline rings, Shanta Srinivasan, from T. Nagar, gets the jitters. A few days ago, she became a target of vishing and was cheated of close to ₹1.8 lakh by a conman.
The police said that senior citizens should be wary as fraudsters were calling landlines posing as bank officials. Vishing or voice phishing is a practice of making calls, especially posing as bank officials, and convincing people to divulge their bank details, OTP and other credentials. This year, the Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the CCB unearthed a gang running a vishing racket from Delhi.
One such gang called Ms. Shanta on December 28. “I had just returned from the temple when the landline phone rang. The person on the other end introduced himself as Ravikumar, manager of a private bank on Bazullah Road.
He said he wanted to update my husband’s card and then mentioned the card number too. He said he wanted us to avoid going to the bank and promised to send the upgraded debit card home,” she said.
Trusting him, she divulged all the details he asked for and also shared the OTP numbers multiple times. Later, the same person called and said her card was due for an upgrade and she shared the details.
“Later in the evening, I got messages on the phone about the money debited from our account,” she said.
An officer said at least 10 petitions were received by each cybercrime wing functioning under different Deputy Commissioners.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath