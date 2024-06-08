ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman robbed of gold jewellery, youth arrested

Published - June 08, 2024 12:23 am IST

The youth approached her on the pretext of helping her to get ₹10 lakh from the Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man robbed five and half sovereigns of gold jewellery from a 75-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her to get ₹10 lakh from the Prime Minister. 

The victim, Santha, 75, from Thiruverkadu, had come to Government Kilpauk Hospital to get medicines for her husband who had a heart ailment. When she was at the hospital, a stranger approached her and made her believe that she could apply for relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive ₹10 lakh. On the pretext of filling up an application form to receive the money under the scheme, he led her to a secluded place and asked her to remove her gold chain. A few minutes later, he escaped from the spot with her gold chain. The woman later realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police. 

A search is on for the man who escaped with the chain.

Related Topics

crime

