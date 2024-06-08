GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Elderly woman robbed of gold jewellery, youth arrested

The youth approached her on the pretext of helping her to get ₹10 lakh from the Prime Minister

Published - June 08, 2024 12:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man robbed five and half sovereigns of gold jewellery from a 75-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her to get ₹10 lakh from the Prime Minister. 

The victim, Santha, 75, from Thiruverkadu, had come to Government Kilpauk Hospital to get medicines for her husband who had a heart ailment. When she was at the hospital, a stranger approached her and made her believe that she could apply for relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive ₹10 lakh. On the pretext of filling up an application form to receive the money under the scheme, he led her to a secluded place and asked her to remove her gold chain. A few minutes later, he escaped from the spot with her gold chain. The woman later realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police. 

A search is on for the man who escaped with the chain.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.