Elderly woman robbed of gold chain in Ponneri

May 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men robbed an elderly woman of gold chain weighing three sovereigns from her hut near Ponneri on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Komala, 65, staying near Chinna Vembakkam Railway Road, Ponneri. On Sunday night, two men entered her hut, but could not find anything. When Ms. Komala woke up on hearing the noise, the two allegedly attacked her, snatched the gold chain and fled the spot.

On Monday, when she did not come out of her hut for a long time, her neighbours grew suspicious. They found Ms. Komala unconscious with her face swollen. The Ponneri police admitted the woman to a government hospital where she is under treatment.

CONNECT WITH US