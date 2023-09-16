HamberMenu
Elderly woman robbed, murdered in Peerkankaranai 

September 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was robbed of her gold jewellery and murdered at her residence in Peerkankaranai near Tambaram on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Rajammal, 70, of Vel Nagar, Peerkankaranai. The police said that she was staying alone at her house after the death of her husband a few years ago. She ran a tailoring unit and was into money lending.

As she did not come out of her house on Saturday morning, the neighbours entered the premises and found the front door open. They found her lying dead.

On information, the Peerkankaranai police reached the spot and took up investigation. The police have launched a search for the suspects.

Idol stolen

Meanwhile, burglars stuck at Selva Vinayagar Koil on Erikkarai near Peerkankaranai and took away panchaloha idol weighing 50 kg from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The police suspect that both the offences were committed by the same set of criminals.

