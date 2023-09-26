Elderly woman reunited with daughter 

September 26, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - CHENNAI

An 81-year-old woman, who had lost her way and was later sheltered in a home, was reunited with her daughter by Kaval Karangal team of Greater Chennai Police.

Kaaval Karangal unit was formed on April 21, 2021, to help abandoned and destitute individuals in collaboration with Greater Chennai Corporation, Social Welfare Department, old-age homes and NGOs.

Ten days ago, the elderly woman was spotted by a content creator Mohammed Ashik, 25, who shared it in social media.

The woman, Merlin, 81, hailing from Yangoon, Myanmar, was initially living with her husband and was a teacher. She claimed that her family members died following which she was on her own. She was sheltered at an old age home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Kannan said: “She left home four years ago while she was staying with her daughter in Mylapore. We traced her daughter who was staying in Sriperumpudur and reunited Merlin with her.”