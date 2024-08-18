Elderly woman murdered in Vyasarpadi

MKB Nagar Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly murdering an 80-year-old woman, who was alone at her house in Vyasarpadi.

According to police, the victim, G. Meena, a resident of B.V. Colony, Vyasarpadi, went to sleep on Thursday night and did not come out of her house the next day. She also did not respond to calls from her daughter Padmavathy, who lives in Madhavaram. Later, when Padmavathy came to visit her mother, she found her dead with injuries to her head, and lodged a complaint with the police.

Upon investigation, the police arrested one J. Muralikrishnan, 40, of Elephant Gate. It was found during investigation that he was in an inebriated state, and entered the elderly woman’s house. On seeing a stranger inside the house, the woman screamed, following which he attacked her with a wooden log and fled.

Police said the suspect was a history-sheeter. He was remanded to judicial custody.