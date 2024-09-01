Elderly woman murdered in Mylapore, accused sent to prison by judicial magistrate

The Mylapore Police arrested a 29-year-old resident of Royapettah for murdering a 75-year-old woman and robbing the gold jewellery at her house on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

The woman who was assaulted and undergoing treatment in a private hospital died on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Police said Shenbagam was a resident of Solaiappan Street in Mylapore. On August 22, Shenbagam’s sister Ranganayaki, residing in the next street, found her unconscious and took her to a private hospital in Mylapore.

Even as Shenbagam was undergoing treatment in the hospital, the Mylapore police filed a case. Checking the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, they found out that a person identified as A. Azhar Hussain of Jawahar Hussain Khan Street in Royapettah had assaulted the senior citizen and robbed more than 44 grams of gold jewellery from the house.

The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.