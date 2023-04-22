HamberMenu
Elderly woman murdered in Adambakkam, gold jewellery stolen  

April 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a search to nab a suspect who murdered an 81-year-old woman while she was alone at home in Adambakkam and took away 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Friday.

The victim was identified as H. Sivagami Sundari, 81, of Thillai Ganga Nagar in Adambakkam. She was staying with her son H. Sriram and daughter-in-law S. Banu in the same house. As the couple left home for work, the woman locked the door from inside.

The police said on Friday evening, when the couple returned home, Mr. Sriram found his mother lying dead on the bed. He found that the gold jewellery from the cupboard were stolen.

Based on a complaint, the Adambakkam police have registered a case. After preliminary investigation, the police said the suspect reached the house around 11 a.m. carrying an umbrella and was seen leaving the house.

