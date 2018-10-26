Elderly woman loses chain to attention diversion

Unidentified women robbed a 63-year-old woman of her seven-sovereign gold chain by diverting her attention while travelling in an auto rickshaw on Wednesday evening.

Thayammal of Tirumullaivoyal was waiting at a bus stop in Ambattur when three women who were waiting with her convinced her to share an autorickshaw ride.

Thayammal was made to sit in the middle. After sometime, Thayammal got down near her house and the autorickshaw left with the three women.

Thayammal noticed that her chain was missing and lodged a complaint with the Ambattur police station.

Further investigation is on.