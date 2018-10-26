Chennai

Elderly woman loses chain to attention diversion

more-in

Unidentified women robbed a 63-year-old woman of her seven-sovereign gold chain by diverting her attention while travelling in an auto rickshaw on Wednesday evening.

Thayammal of Tirumullaivoyal was waiting at a bus stop in Ambattur when three women who were waiting with her convinced her to share an autorickshaw ride.

Thayammal was made to sit in the middle. After sometime, Thayammal got down near her house and the autorickshaw left with the three women.

Thayammal noticed that her chain was missing and lodged a complaint with the Ambattur police station.

Further investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:13:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/elderly-woman-loses-chain-to-attention-diversion/article25326582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY