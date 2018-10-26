Elderly woman loses chain to attention diversion

Unidentified women robbed a 63-year-old woman of her seven-sovereign gold chain by diverting her attention while travelling in an auto rickshaw on Wednesday evening.
Thayammal of Tirumullaivoyal was waiting at a bus stop in Ambattur when three women who were waiting with her convinced her to share an autorickshaw ride.
Thayammal was made to sit in the middle. After sometime, Thayammal got down near her house and the autorickshaw left with the three women.
Thayammal noticed that her chain was missing and lodged a complaint with the Ambattur police station.
Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor