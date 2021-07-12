Elderly woman in Chennai loses gold jewellery to conmen

CHENNAI

12 July 2021 16:34 IST

A 70-year-old woman fell prey to conmen who diverted her attention, and stole close to 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her in Kolathur on Monday.

According to police, Saratha, a resident of Thirumurugan Nagar, was walking to the Kanniyamman temple in Srinivasa Nagar. Two men stopped her on Makkaram Garden Main Road and warned her of an ongoing riot in the nearby street. They advised her to remove her jewellery and keep it safe in her purse and offered to help her. The unsuspecting woman, gave them her gold bangles and chain. However, when she reached home and checked her purse, the jewellery was missing.

Advertising

Advertising

A complaint was lodged with the Rajamangalam police and the police are searching for the suspects.