Elderly woman in Chennai dies after assault; man arrested

Police said the man had knocked on the door of the woman by mistake while drunk; since she shouted at him for waking her up, he had hit her and fled

March 20, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a 26-year-old resident of Ambattur on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for the murder of a 90-year-old woman in Thiruvanmiyur. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said P. Saroja, a resident of Renganathapuram, was admitted at the Government Royapettah Hospital, after her neighbours found her unconscious, following an assault by an unknown person early March 16. She died on the morning of March 20. 

The Thiruvanmiyur police, after filing a case, found during their investigation that Prem Kumar of Narayana Nagar in Ambattur had the woman and caused her death.

Prem Kumar told police that he had been drunk, and was visiting the owner of the house where he was a tenant, to ask him to carry out some work. Instead of knocking on the owner’s house, he had knocked instead on the door of Saroja, who lived in the same locality. Saroja had allegedly abused him for waking her up. Angered by this he hit her with a stick and ran away. 

The accused person was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Chennai / police / crime / murder

