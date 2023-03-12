ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman found dead in her Taramani home

March 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman living in Kambar Street in Taramani was found dead in her home on Sunday. The victim has been identified as S. Shantakumari.

A special police has been formed to investigate the case. The police said Shantakumari lost her husband Srinivasan a few years ago. She had two daughters. One of them was staying in ICF near Villivakkam and the other daughter stayed in a nearby locality. On Sunday morning, when the victim’s grandson Saravanan, came to give her food, he was shocked to find his injured grandmother lying unconscious.

Immediately the residents alerted the Taramani police station. As per the initial investigation, Shantakumari was seen in the morning drawing kolam in front of her house. Her body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officials, including P. Mahendran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, visited the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US