Elderly woman found dead in her Taramani home

March 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 65-year-old woman living in Kambar Street in Taramani was found dead in her home on Sunday. The victim has been identified as S. Shantakumari.

A special police has been formed to investigate the case. The police said Shantakumari lost her husband Srinivasan a few years ago. She had two daughters. One of them was staying in ICF near Villivakkam and the other daughter stayed in a nearby locality. On Sunday morning, when the victim’s grandson Saravanan, came to give her food, he was shocked to find his injured grandmother lying unconscious.

Immediately the residents alerted the Taramani police station. As per the initial investigation, Shantakumari was seen in the morning drawing kolam in front of her house. Her body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

Senior police officials, including P. Mahendran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, visited the spot.