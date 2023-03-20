ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman arrested for setting brother ablaze over property dispute

March 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The siblings were involved in a legal dispute over ancestral property; on Sunday, the woman picked a quarrel with her brother and doused him with petrol and set him ablaze

The Hindu Bureau

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her brother by setting him on fire over a property dispute.

The police said the deceased S. Munirathinam, 64, of Sabapathi Street, Perambur, and his sister Dhanalakshmi, 63, were involved in a legal dispute over an ancestral property. On Sunday, when Munirathinam was coming out, Dhanalakshmi picked a quarrel with him and doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. On hearing his screams, his relatives came to his rescue and rushed him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died of burns.

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police arrested Dhanalakshmi on charges of murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US