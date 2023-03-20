Elderly woman arrested for setting brother ablaze over property dispute

March 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her brother by setting him on fire over a property dispute.

The police said the deceased S. Munirathinam, 64, of Sabapathi Street, Perambur, and his sister Dhanalakshmi, 63, were involved in a legal dispute over an ancestral property. On Sunday, when Munirathinam was coming out, Dhanalakshmi picked a quarrel with him and doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. On hearing his screams, his relatives came to his rescue and rushed him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died of burns.

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police arrested Dhanalakshmi on charges of murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT