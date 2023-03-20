HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly woman arrested for setting brother ablaze over property dispute

The siblings were involved in a legal dispute over ancestral property; on Sunday, the woman picked a quarrel with her brother and doused him with petrol and set him ablaze

March 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her brother by setting him on fire over a property dispute.

The police said the deceased S. Munirathinam, 64, of Sabapathi Street, Perambur, and his sister Dhanalakshmi, 63, were involved in a legal dispute over an ancestral property. On Sunday, when Munirathinam was coming out, Dhanalakshmi picked a quarrel with him and doused him with petrol and set him ablaze. On hearing his screams, his relatives came to his rescue and rushed him to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died of burns.

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police arrested Dhanalakshmi on charges of murder.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.