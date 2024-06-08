ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman among two killed in road accident

Published - June 08, 2024 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were killed and five others sustained injuries after a speeding lorry collided with the car they were travelling in near Padalam bus stand on Chennai-Tiruchi Highway, on Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Parvathi, 70, and Sachin, 7. Both of them died on the spot due to head injury.

The seven persons of a family were returning to Chennai city after visiting a temple in Melmaruvathur when the speeding lorry laden with carrots collided with it from behind. The car was completely damaged in the impact.

The injured - Ramani, 52, Shanghi, 50, Bhuvana, 30, Vinoth, 33, and Sippika, 3 - were rushed to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu, for treatment.

The Padalam police have registered a case.

