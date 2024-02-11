GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly pedestrian fatally hit by speeding two-wheeler in Chennai

February 11, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler on Saturday (February 10, 2024) night on the Velachery bypass road. The Guindy traffic investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said K. Nalini, a resident of Venkatesan Nagar in Velachery, was crossing the bypass road at around 10 p.m. when a speeding two-wheeler driven by M. Navin Kumar, who was working as a sales executive in two-wheeler showroom, and returning home in New Colony dashed into her.

In the impact the senior citizen fell down and sustained head injury and was taken in an ambulance to the Government Royapettah Hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital.

The Guindy police have kept the body in the hospital for post-mortem. The two-wheeler rider who also sustained injury was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

