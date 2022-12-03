  1. EPaper
Elderly man undergoes hybrid endovascular procedure in city hospital s

December 03, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Balakumar, senior consultant vascular surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, along with his patient Nagarajan who underwent a hybrid endovascular procedure.

S. Balakumar, senior consultant vascular surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, along with his patient Nagarajan who underwent a hybrid endovascular procedure. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Doctors at the Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, performed a complex hybrid endovascular procedure on a 78-year-old patient.

In 1992, Nagarajan developed varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis and underwent treatment for it. But in 2016, he began suffering from pain and itchy legs and much later, he was diagnosed with post-thrombotic syndrome, a chronic non-healing ulcer in his left leg.

S. Balakumar, senior consultant vascular surgeon, said the hospital had to do a complex hybrid endovascular procedure after which the patient was able to walk and lead a normal life. “Usually, patients suffer from symptoms like pain, itching, swelling, heaviness in the legs, change in skin colour and ulceration. After the surgery, usually a patient will recover within 8-12 weeks and start walking as usual,” he added.

Dr. Balakumar said: “Current venous treatments done under minimally invasive techniques offers definitive solutions for frail and elderly and are effective in preventing the recurrence of such wounds.”

