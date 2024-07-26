GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly man murdered in scuffle over loud music

Published - July 26, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Triplicane police have arrested the tenant of a lodge for allegedly murdering his next-door neighbour, who rebuked him for listening to music at a high volume.

According to the police, the victim, S. Thambiraj, 61, of Kanyakumari district, a security guard, was staying at a lodge on Tassudin Khan Street, Triplicane.

On Monday night, a scuffle broke out between him and the accused, S. Ayyanar, 60, of Sivakasi, an autorickshaw driver, after he told the latter to reduce the volume at which he was listening to music from his radio set.

In a fit of rage, Ayyanar whipped out a wooden log and attacked Thambiraj. Sustaining grievous injuries, Thambiraj was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night.

The police arrested Ayyanar on charges of assault and later included the murder charge.

