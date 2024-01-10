ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man knocked down stray by buffaloes in Nanganallur dies

January 10, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man died after two stray buffaloes knocked him down, near Velan Theatre, in Nanganallur.

The police identified the victim as Chandrasekar, from State Bank of India Colony in Nanganallur. As he was walking on the road near his house, two buffaloes that were fighting each other on the road knocked him down.

Passers-by managed to chase the buffaloes away and called an ambulance. Since the ambulance did not reach the spot in time, the public rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. He was later declared dead. The body was taken to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The Pazhavanthangal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US