Elderly man knocked down stray by buffaloes in Nanganallur dies

January 10, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man died after two stray buffaloes knocked him down, near Velan Theatre, in Nanganallur.

The police identified the victim as Chandrasekar, from State Bank of India Colony in Nanganallur. As he was walking on the road near his house, two buffaloes that were fighting each other on the road knocked him down.

Passers-by managed to chase the buffaloes away and called an ambulance. Since the ambulance did not reach the spot in time, the public rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. He was later declared dead. The body was taken to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The Pazhavanthangal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

