ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man knocked down by an MPV after alighting it

September 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old man, who was returning home after attending a function along with his wife, in Chromepet was killed when a vehicle by which they travelled hit him on Saturday night. His 67-year-old wife sustained injuries and has been admitted in a private hospital.

The police said D. Sundaram and his wife Vaideki, residents of Senthil Nagar in Chromepet, had gone in a multipurpose vehicle driven by Selvaraj to attend a family function in Nungambakkam. They returned home in the same vehicle on Saturday night. The couple got down from the vehicle and were waiting behind it with their bags. The driver, who had kept the vehicle in the reverse gear, unknowingly pressed the accelerator instead of the break pedal and the vehicle hit the couple. Sundaram was killed on the spot.

The Chitlapakkam police have seized the vehicle and registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US