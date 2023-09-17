Elderly man knocked down by an MPV after alighting it

September 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 74-year-old man, who was returning home after attending a function along with his wife, in Chromepet was killed when a vehicle by which they travelled hit him on Saturday night. His 67-year-old wife sustained injuries and has been admitted in a private hospital.

The police said D. Sundaram and his wife Vaideki, residents of Senthil Nagar in Chromepet, had gone in a multipurpose vehicle driven by Selvaraj to attend a family function in Nungambakkam. They returned home in the same vehicle on Saturday night. The couple got down from the vehicle and were waiting behind it with their bags. The driver, who had kept the vehicle in the reverse gear, unknowingly pressed the accelerator instead of the break pedal and the vehicle hit the couple. Sundaram was killed on the spot.

The Chitlapakkam police have seized the vehicle and registered a case.

