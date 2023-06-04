Elderly man killed in spat with sibling in Alapakkam, five persons detained

June 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 65-year-old resident of Alapakkam, near Porur, died after being assaulted by his elder brother’s family over a petty fight on Saturday morning.

The Maduravoyal police have detained five persons for the murder of the elderly man.

The police said Angappan, was a resident of Govindappan Nayakar First Street in Alapakkam. His elder brother Murugesan’s family lives in the front portion while the middle portion belonged to Angappan and the back portion was occupied by Munusamy, another sibling.

The families of Murugesan and Angappan had regular fight over the property. On Saturday, Angappan’s daughter Vijayalakshmi had an argument with Murugesan’s daughter-in-law Vanitha. Accompanied by her husband Ravi Kumar and his cousins Vignesh, Kavitha and Vijaya Kumar, Vanitha allegedly assaulted Angappan and Vijayalakshmi.

Angappan, who was already ailing, suffered serious injuries and was rushed in a 108 Ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died.