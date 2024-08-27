Elderly man injured in cattle attack in Tondiarpet

A 64-year-old man was severely injured after a cow attacked him near his house in Tondiarpet on Monday night.

The police identified the victim as Sekar, of Gandhi Nagar Main Road. When Mr. Sekar was walking on the street to dump garbage, he was attacked by the animal. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby government hospital. The police said Mr. Sekar suffered severe injuries and was undergoing treatment, but was in a stable condition. The R.K. Nagar police have registered a case and are taking steps to trace the cow’s owner.