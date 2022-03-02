Elderly man in Chennai tries to stab duo who murdered his son

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 14:36 IST

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 14:36 IST

The attack took place at the Allikulam court complex, when the two accused persons were being escorted in by police; the 60-year-old man has been arrested

The attack took place at the Allikulam court complex, when the two accused persons were being escorted in by police; the 60-year-old man has been arrested

Police arrested a 60-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to stab two accused persons, inside the Allikulam court campus when they were being escorted in, on Tuesday afternoon. Karthik, 30 and Iyappan, 33, both accused persons on remand, were brought by an escort team of police to be produced before a court for a trial in connection with a murder case. The senior citizen, identified as Udaya Kani, was standing at the side of the ramp. He suddenly took a knife and attempted to stab one of the accused. The police personnel quickly caught him and prevented the attack. Further enquiries revealed that his son Antony was murdered by the duo and Udaya Kani wanted to take revenge. Later, the two accused were safely escorted to the court inside. Udaya Kani was brought to Periyamedu police station and was remanded in judicial custody after he was booked for offences including assault, criminal intimidation and uttering abusive words in public.



Our code of editorial values