Elderly man held for raping two minor girls

The crime had gone unreported since March

December 28, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal all-women police on Thursday arrested an elderly man for allegedly raping two minor girls.

Police identified the offender as Vijayakumar, an elderly sofa repairman. The crime came to light after one of the girls, aged 9, told her mother, who lodged a complaint. Police sources said the complainant alleged that Vijayakumar had assaulted her child and her 12-year-old friend when the two were playing outside on Sunday. The older girl told her mother that this had been going on since March.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the provisions of the Sections 3 (Penetrative Sexual Assault) and 5 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday. After interrogation, Vijayakumar was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

